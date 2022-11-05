Going green: Carbon class shunned in favour of no-fly options

People are findijng ground travel is a more affordable option as flight prices increase (photo: Adobe)

With the global pandemic taking a devastating toll on the travel industry, Omio - Europe’s leading booking platform for travel by train, bus and flight - has released its EU Mobility Report comparing and analysing data on train, bus and flight bookings pre-pandemic, during and today.

"What we are noticing more and more on our platform is a so-called 'modal shift' more sustainable means of transport such as bus and train are gaining in popularity over air travel," explains Omio founder and CEO Naren Shaam.

"However, this is not only due to the environmental awareness of travellers, but also to the increased costs, especially for airline tickets,"

Its six key findings from five key markets - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and United Kingdom – provide insight into what’s to come.

1 A shift to more sustainable transport options: carbon class shunned as train and bus travel become ubiquitous. Omio has seen a sustained increase in overall percentage of people booking ground transport options since summer of 2019.

2 Ground travel is a more affordable option: flight prices increase. The average amount consumers are spending per travel mode has remained relatively stable compared to 2019, while the amount spent on

3 Last-minute bookings increase: most travellers booking same day travel

There isn a shift to more sustainable transport optionsm including coach travel (photo: Adobe)

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a significant and sustained increase in the number of bookings made on same-day travel, with the majority of bookings made maximum a week in advance.

4 Short-distance trips are being prioritised: with international border closures and travel restrictions enforced, short-distance journeys (less than 250 miles) using ground transport for these distances have increased, implying a preference for trips that are closer to home.

Train travel is becoming a more viable option for people report has found (photo: Adobe)

5 Domestic travel is here to stay: as borders closed, people sought solace in trips closer to home. Seemingly, they liked what they found, as data shows the number of people taking staycations continues to increase.

6 People are increasingly travelling in pairs: consciously coupling. Throughout the pandemic, solo travel became the norm, but in summer 2022, Omio saw the rise of travel in pairs. For the first half of 2022, Omio noted a significant increase in bookings of more than one person, while the trend of booking travel for two has remained higher than the same periods in 2019. Full report visit https://omio-website.blee.ch/corporate/reports/eu-mobility-report-summer-travel-trends-2022.

