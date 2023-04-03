Grand National: How to get to Aintree as Merseyrail to run special timetable from Liverpool city centre to Aintree station
Grand National fans are in luck as Merseyrail is to run a special timetable for the event. A seven-and-a-half minute service will run between Liverpool city centre and Aintree station during the festival.
The special timetable will run from April 13 to 15. All Northern line services will run to an amended timetable across the three days before and after the races.
The Grand National is a National Hunt horse race. The annual event is held at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, meaning many people from up and down the country will be travelling for the event.
When will the special timetable run?
A spokesperson for Merseyrail has advised passengers to check the journey planner for up-to-date departure times before travelling. Passengers are also advised to buy tickets in advance to help reduce queuing time on the day.
A seven-and-a-half-minute service will run between Aintree and Liverpool Central/Moorfields stations at the following times:
- From approximately 11am to 2pm (before the races)
- From approximately 5pm to 8.48pm (after the races)
Anyone who is planning to travel between April 13 and 15 is advised to plan their journey in advance. The lines that will be affected are as follows:
- Ormskirk line – stations between Liverpool city centre and Ormskirk will have a normal 15-minute service. Aughton Park station and Town Green station will have a 30-minute service to allow for extra trains to operate. Trains to Liverpool will not call at Orrell Park station between 4.30pm to 9pm.
- Southport line – trains will run to a slightly amended 15-minute timetable.
- Kirkby line – some services from 10am to 9pm will start and terminate at Sandhills. You may have to change at Sandhills if you are a passenger for Moorfields or Liverpool Central, or if you are returning to Rice Lane, Fazakerley or Kirkby. Services operated by Northern from Kirkby to Wigan Wallgate will be a rail-replacement bus service. The last bus will leave Kirkby station at 7.20pm every evening.
- Wirral line: All stations will run to a normal timetable. If you are travelling to the festival from a Wirral line station, you are advised to change at Moorfields for an Aintree-bound train.