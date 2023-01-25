Half of employees plan their holidays during work hours – and 1 in 10 have been caught red-handed in the office

Half of employees plan their holidays during work time - taking an average of 65 hours-a-year - and being paid £1,225 in the process.

The poll, of 1,000 office workers, found one in 10 of those who plan their hols at work have even been caught red-handed in the office.

In general, many while away the hours dreaming about getaways - but cold and gloomy January is when the most time is spent longing for a trip.

With 64 per cent experiencing the brunt of the January blues and 61 per cent feeling the need for a warm beach holiday during the bleak time of year.

The feeling of the warm sun, the beautiful scenery and the sound of crashing waves are things most missed about being on holiday.

The research was commissioned by easyJet Holidays to mark the launch of its ‘Beach-in-a-Box’, to bring the sun, sea and sand to homebound adults.

Paul Bixby, from easyJet Holidays, which has announced its sale on package getaways, said: “When you’re cooped up in the office, who can be blamed for daydreaming and discussing exciting plans.

“Our DIY beach in a box has been designed to keep the holiday dream alive during the darker and colder months.

“It includes a backdrop of the scenic Mediterranean coastline, a wave sound simulator and UVB lamp which simulates the kiss of Spanish sunshine to make up for everything people miss about a holiday.”

The perfect antidote to the winter blues

The research went on to find seven in 10 find themselves daydreaming about their destination and holiday plans and 49 per cent have even dreamed that they were away on a trip.

Being on the beach (47 per cent), seeing the sights (41 per cent) and eating out (36 per cent) are all things those polled imagine themselves doing.

This comes as it has been an average of six months since they last had a break away - and more than a year for two in 10.

Escaping the UK, the feeling of sand between toes and swimming in the sea, are other things people miss when they are not by the coast, according to the stats by OnePoll.

A Place in the Sun’s Scarlette Douglas was the first to try the ‘Beach in a Box’.

She said: “I'm lucky to be able to frequently jet off to warmer climates and feel most at home with the sand between my toes.

“I loved testing out this innovative kit from easyJet Holidays. It’s the perfect antidote to the winter blues and almost as good as the real thing.

