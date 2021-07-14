Harry Maguire reveals his dad suffered suspected broken ribs in Wembley stampede

Harry Maguire (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Harry Maguire has told how his father was left with suspected broken ribs by ticketless fans who breached security at Wembley at the Euro 2020 final.

In the first interview by an England player after their loss to Italy on Sunday evening, the defender told the Sun that his dad was caught up in the chaotic scenes inside the stadium and was left struggling to breathe.

The Manchester United defender revealed that his father, Alan, and agent Kenneth Shepherd were trampled on by fans who overwhelmed security and ran into the ground through a disabled entrance.

The violent scenes, which occurred shortly before kick-off on Sunday (11 July) eveng, were caught on camera and shared on social media. Almost 50 arrests were made in connection with the final and 19 officers were hurt while confronting the “volatile” crowds, the Metropolitan Police said.

Uefa has begun disciplinary proceedings against the English Football Association, as a result of the chaos at Wembley.

Maguire also told The Sun that he wants social media companies to do more to clamp down on hate speech, after three of his teammates - Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka - were racially abused online following the penalty shootout.

What’s been said

Harry Maguire to The Sun: “My dad was in the stampede. I have not spoken with him too much but I am pleased my kids didn't go to the game.

"It was scary - he said he was scared and I don't want anyone to experience that at a football match.

"I have seen a lot of videos and have spoken to dad and my family. It was my dad and agent who suffered the most. He was struggling with his breathing afterwards because of his ribs, but he's not one to make a big fuss - he got on with it.

"I hope we can learn from this and make sure it doesn't happen again. Dad will always support me and go to the games but he will be a little bit more aware of everything going on around. We should all be more aware and learn from it."