A mystery man with greying hair and donning a bowler hat was spotted filming at a site where the elusive artist Banksy left a mural that was inadvertently torn down by builders, sparking rumours it could be the artist.

Despite providing us with world class art pieces for years, no one actually knows anything about Banksy, apart from the fact they’re a very talented artist. Some of Banksy’s work is known worldwide, but their identity remains a mystery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A group of builders working on the site where the unidentified man was at joked that it could be Banksy himself as he was filming the site where he painted one of his most recent pieces last Thursday (March 16).

The secretive man in a bowler hat, long black coat and glasses was seen taking pictures at the site of Banky’s latest work in Broomfield, Kent. The piece could have potentially been worth millions, but was torn down without the knowledge it was a genuine Banksy piece.

Most Popular

Since it emerged that it was indeed a genuine piece of art from Banksy, the remains of the mural, named ‘Morning Is Broken’ have since been salvaged from a skip. The elusive artist shared a picture of the mural on the building to their 12 million followers.

Sofia Akin, who witnessed the man arrive at the site and take pictures on a mobile phone, said she arrived at about 9.30am where three workmen were continuing to knock down the building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “I went to speak to them and ask for further details. Before I had the chance, a man appeared in a long black coat, bowler hat and glasses, seeming mysterious. The contractors said ‘that’s Banksy, we saw him yesterday, he was here taking a picture of the mural’.

A mystery man in a bowler hat has been seen scoping out a famous site where the illusive artist Banksy left a mural that was inadvertently torn down by builders