Historic England has released its Heritage at Risk Register for 2022 with 175 historic buildings and site added. The Register is a summary of the critical health of some of England’s most historic landmarks.

Among the landmarks at risk are the Tank House in Merseyside, the best surviving example of a late 19th century glass-making tank furnace, and King Arthur’s Great Halls in Tintagel.

Over the past year, 233 sites have also been saved and their futures secured. The buildings that have been rescued are often done so through the hard work and dedication of local communities.

Charities, owners, local councils, and Historic England have also worked together to see historic places restored, re-used, and brought back to life. Some of the standout landmarks to be saved in 2022 include two sections of Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland.

Another of the stand out buildings of historical interest to be saved this year is the ‘Dome of Home’ at the entrance to the River Mersey. This is the museum which houses the original manuscript of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said: “As the threat of climate change grows, the reuse and sensitive upgrading of historic buildings and places becomes ever more important. Finding new uses for buildings and sites rescued from the Register avoids the high carbon emissions associated with demolishing structures and building new.”

Which buildings are at risk?

Although over 230 buildings and sites have been saved and therefore removed from the at risk register, 175 have been added this year. According to Historic England, examples of these include Papplewick Pumping Station in Nottingham - England’s only pumping station to still have all its original features and experimental concrete homes in Essex.

How are repairs to buildings on the list funded?

In 2021/22, Historic England awarded £8.66 million in repair grants to 185 sites on the Heritage at Risk Register. In addition to this, 15 sites have benefitted from £3.25 million in grants from the heritage at risk strand of the Culture Recovery Fund during 2021/22.

These grants help with emergency repairs to historic buildings and help protect the livelihoods of dedicated people who run and maintain the historically rich places.

