Hero cop Graham Saville had just been promoted when he was killed after being hit by a train while saving a man on a railway line. Sergeant Saville, 46, was struck last Thursday (August 24) and passed away with his family at his bedside five days later.

The man he saved from the railway line at Bulpit Lane in Newark, Nottinghamshire is still in hospital after suffering serious but non-life threatening electric shock injuries. Colleagues revealed the popular dad-of-two had just been promoted to the role of response sergeant at Newark Police Station shortly before the tragedy.

Sgt Ollie Chadwick said: “We have lost a friend not just a police officer. We were so lucky to have a response officer with so much experience.

“He was always willing to help and get stuck in. He loved working for the police and was so pleased that he had got the job in Newark and was offered a promotion. Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.”

Sgt Saville, who was the uncle of Nottingham Forest football captain Joe Worrall, started his career in the Metropolitan Police joining the force in 2013. After serving four years in the capital, he was transferred to Nottinghamshire Police in February 2017.

He worked as a response officer at Radford Road Police Station before being promoted to response sergeant at Newark. PC Matt Pugsley, who worked with Sgt Saville at Radford, said: “Graham was a wonderful person and amazing police officer.

“He was a true friend and took great pride in helping and developing those who were young in service. He had tutored a number of officers, and they all speak so highly of him.

“Graham’s presence would lift the mood of any shift and he was always eager to help and support the team. As officers we sometimes deal with some horrendous incidents and Graham would always ensure the team were coping.

“This is testament to his character. Graham also had an amazing sense of humour and would always make the team laugh. His loss will leave a huge hole in the team and the force, and it will be felt for many years to come.

“Graham was always proud to be an officer, to serve the public, and took great pride in what he did every single day. We are honoured to have known him.”

Colleagues also described him as a “family man” who enjoyed spending quality time with his two young children, wife, and two dogs. He enjoyed mountain biking, running, and coaching his son’s football team. Officers said he loved Nottingham and saw it as his home.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “I have personally seen the impact that Graham’s death has had on officers that not only knew him but also those who didn’t. There is a significant challenge ahead of us but I am really confident as a policing family that we will come together and support each other through this incredibly devastating time.

“My main focus is to make sure that Graham, his service and sacrifice are never forgotten.”