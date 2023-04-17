A hit show from back in the 90s could be set for a reboot 22 years after it was axed from our screens. According to reports, Baywatch is ‘in talks’ for a return, over two decades after it ended.

The show, which enjoyed an 11-season run from 1989 until 2001 shot stars such as David Hasselhoff and Pamela Anderson into the spotlight. The series followed a group of lifeguards who patrolled the beaches of Los Angeles, California, and Hawaii.

After being initially axed some 22 years ago, Fremantle has reportedly been developing a reboot of the classic beach drama series. Deadline claims that the TV giant has held talks with a ‘number of broadcasters and streamers’.

When it was cancelled in 2001, it was the second time the show was axed after being dropped after its first season. However, a revival of the show led to a further 10 seasons that drew in millions of viewers.

Baywatch producer Pearson Television North America announced it was ending in 2001, by which point the show had moved to Hawaii. President and CEO Brian Harris said at the time: “The economics associated with bringing the program back could not be justified.

“It has been an amazing success story, but over the last couple of years, one wouldn’t have been surprised with this announcement. This is a logical and natural end to the show.”

