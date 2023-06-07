IKEA has announced the start of its summer sale offering customers up to 60 percent off a huge range of items. Discounts will range across furniture, lighting, home appliances, home furnishing accessories, as well as money off kitchen installations.

Whether you’re looking to give your home a completely new look, or you just need to pick up that essential product you’ve been putting off getting - you will now be able to do so at a discounted price. And customers looking to finally get their dream kitchen, now’s the time to do it as Ikea is offering 15% off kitchen installations when ordered online or in-store during the sale period.