Fans of Hollywood heartthrob Jason Momoa have been left shocked by the discovery of a photo of the actor aged 20. Momoa has established himself as a well known figure on the big screen, including his performances as Aquaman in the DC film universe.

We all know him as the man with rugged looks, long flowing hair and a stunning beard. Yet this photo, shared by Hollywood news Instagram page @notskinnybutnotfat has shocked Momoa’s fans.

The photo shows Momoa as a fresh faced man in his early 20s with his lack of long hair and beard stand outs of the photo. The photo was also taken years before Momoa picked up his facial scar.

This was inflicted during a fight at a bar in 2008 when the actor was hit with a beer bottle and he required 140 stitches. One fan replied in the comments to say: “When someone asks what my type is… it’s this.”

Whilst another said: “Imagine being insanely attractive your entire life.” a fan was also take aback by him, relying: “Omg I blush just looking at him.”

Momoa was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on August 1, 1979 and his first role in acting came on the TV series Baywatch Hawaii in 1999. He has appeared in two films as Arthur Curry/ Aquaman and a third, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, is coming later this year.

On the small screen, he is fondly remembered for his role of Khal Drogo in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’. He has also leant his voice to a 2019 episode of The Simpsons and has hosted Saturday Night Live.