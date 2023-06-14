Tony award winner Jodie Comer has emerged as a contender to play Britain’s top spy, James Bond. The Killing Eve star’s odds of picking up the mantle have been slashed according to leading global online betting and gaming brand, Betway .

News on the next Bond film has been sparse, with very little known about who will take up the mantle from Daniel Craig, as well as Ralph Fiennes. There have been rumours of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Idris Elba being attached to the upcoming film however, very little is known about the project and it’s said that the film is years away.

British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson remains at the head of the market to replace Daniel Craig as 007, most commonly known for his work in Kick-Ass and Marvel’s Avengers. Currently priced up at 2/1, the actor is joint-favourite with Henry Cavill (also 2/1), who is searching for a new project following his withdrawal from playing Superman and Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher.

For a long time, Idris Elba has been the firm favourite to take on the role, however, it’s been reported that he is not interested in the role. The producers of the movie Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said they understood why, saying: “We love Idris. The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond it’s a 10-12 year commitment”.

Betway’s Head of PR, Chad Yeomans, said: “The competition for a 00 number in the world of Ian Fleming was always fierce, and so it continues in the film franchise, with many actors having been supported by punters in the seventeen-year Daniel Craig incumbency. Today we have seen Jodie Comer added to the betting to a market that has been wide open for a number of years now. Could her former experience as Villanelle perhaps be ideal preparation for the battle against SPECTRE?”

So, who is in the running to play the next James Bond? Here’s everything you need to know.

Odds for who will play the next James Bond

For more details on James Bond betting odds check the Betway website . Here are the top contenders to pick up the 007 mantel according to the bookies:

