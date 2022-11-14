Comedian Joe Lycett has sent a message to David Beckham, telling him that he will donate £10,000 to charities that support gay people in football if the former Manchester United midfielder pulls out of World Cup deal with Qatar. However, Lycett said he will shred the money if he doesn’t.

Beckham has recently come under fire as he penned a deal with Qatar to be their ambassador for a reported £10 million. Homosexuality is illegal in the gulf state, and Beckham has previously been viewed as LGBT+ ally.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (November 13), Lycett shared a video of him sitting behind £10,000. “This is a message to David Beckham. I consider you, along with Kim Woodburn and Monty Don, to be a gay icon.

“You’re the first premiership footballer to do shoots with gay magazines like Attitude, to speak openly about your gay fans, and you married a Spice Girl, which is the gayest thing a human being can do.

“But now it’s 2022. And you signed a reported £10m deal with Qatar to be their ambassador during the FIFA World Cup. Qatar was voted as one of the worst places in the world to be gay. Homosexuality is illegal, punishable by imprisonment and, if you’re Muslim, possibly even death.”

Lycett continued to say “If you end your relationship with Qatar, I’ll donate this £10,000 of my own money, as a grand for every million you’re reportedly getting, to charities that support queer people in football.

“However, if you do not, by midday next Sunday [20 November] I will throw this money into a shredder just before the opening ceremony of the World Cup and stream it live on a website I’ve registered called benderslikebeckham.com.”