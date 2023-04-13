News you can trust since 1861
John Mayer announces solo acoustic UK tour: how to buy tickets and presale details

John Mayer is bringing his groundbreaking SOLO tour to the UK

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:25 BST- 1 min read

John Mayer has announced he will be bringing his groundbreaking solo acoustic tour to the UK. The 2023/24 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature a rare, full acoustic set from the man himself.

John Mayer introduced himself in 2001 with his quintuple-platinum Room For Squares. Since then, the seven-time Grammy winner has garnered over 20 million albums worldwide and billions of streams.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Mayer’s UK tour.

How to get tickets for John Mayer’s UK tour

    Fans will get access to presale tickets via the Live Nation website, on Thursday, April 20 from 10am. General sale tickets will then be available on Friday, April 21 from 10am, via the Live Nation website.

    John Mayer: SOLO full UK & Ireland tour dates

    March 18 2024: London, The O2

    March 27 2024: Glasgow, OVO Hydro

    March 29 2024: Dublin, 3Arena

    John Mayer is bringing his groundbreaking SOLO tour to the UKJohn Mayer is bringing his groundbreaking SOLO tour to the UK
