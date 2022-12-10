A 13-year-old singer will represent the UK at The Junior Eurovision song contest in Armenia this weekend. The competition which is now in its 20th year will see a host of youngsters compete for the top prize in a similar format to the adult Eurovision contest.

Junior Eurovision will feature artists from 16 different counties and is taking place in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan on Sunday (December 11). Youngsters aged between nine and fourteen will be competing, and for the first time in over 20 years the UK has entered a participant.

Advertisement

This year will also be the first time in history that Junior Eurovision is being broadcast in the UK on CBBC and BBC One. In another first, countries will be able to vote for themselves.

What is Junior Eurovision?

Most Popular

The Junior Eurovision Song Contest debuted in November 2003 and was based on a Scandinavian song festival for children, the Melodi Grand Prix Nordic. The first Contest was held in Copenhagen, Denmark, where 16 countries competed and audiences enjoyed interval performances from Sugababes and Busted.

Since it started, 40 countries have competed in the Junior Eurovision and 14 countries have hosted the Contest. The most successful Junior Eurovision nation is Georgia, winning three editions of the Contest.

Advertisement

Freya Skye is representing the UK at Junior Eurovision song contest in Armenia this weekend

Winners of Junior Eurovision are often invited to make guest appearances at the Eurovision Song Contest, and some have even gone on to compete once they’re old enough. This includes Malta’s Destiny (Junior champion in 2015 and Eurovision participant in 2020 and 2021) and Russia’s Tolmachevy Sisters (Junior champions in 2006 and Eurovision participants in 2014).

Advertisement

Who is representing UK at Junior Eurovision 2022

13-year-old Freya Skye will represent the UK in the Junior Eurovision contest with the song ‘Lose My Head’. Freya says she developed a love for singing after she received a karaoke machine as a present when she was five years old.

Advertisement

Since then, the singer has released a debut single during the Covid lockdowns and written songs including I Love The Way, which featured on BBC Introducing. In her spare time, Freya enjoys cuddling up with her dog Ruby and watching movies, teaching herself the piano, and following her favourite football team, Tottenham Hotspur.

How to watch Junior Eurovision

Advertisement