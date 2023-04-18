News you can trust since 1861
King Charles coronation: Midnight rehearsal takes place as military march through empty London streets

A midnight rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles took place on the empty streets of London overnight.

By Sam Johnson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 07:07 BST- 1 min read

Members of the military paraded through the empty streets of London, following the 1.3-mile route which King Charles will travel to and from Westminster Abbey for the coronation. The rehearsal included hundreds of military personnel and took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

At around midnight, mounted troops departed Buckingham Palace and followed the procession route in preparation for the coronation on May 6. King Charles and the Queen Consort, Camilla, will travel to and from Westminster Abbey via Parliament Square, along Whitehall, around Trafalgar Square, through Admiralty Arch and down The Mall to Buckingham Palace on the big day.

Midnight rehearsal of King Charles coronation

They will travel in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on their way to the ceremony and use the 260-year-old Gold State Coach for the return journey. However, neither royal carriage was spotted during the rehearsals.

    The coronation will be the largest military ceremonial operation in 70 years, featuring more than 6,000 members of the UK’s armed forces and nearly 400 armed forces. It will also feature personnel from at least 35 Commonwealth countries.

    Midnight rehearsal of King Charles coronation

    When is the coronation of King Charles III?

    The coronation of King Charles III, will take place on Saturday, May 6. The event will be followed by a coronation concert on Sunday, May 7 and a bank holiday on Monday, May 8.