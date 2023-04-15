Katy Perry, Take That and Lionel Richie are among the first performers to be announced for King Charles III’s coronation concert . The event will take place in the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel and Freya Ridings will also perform at the concert, which will centre around themes of “love, respect and optimism” and have an audience of around 20,000 people.

Katy Perry said she was “excited” to be performing and “helping to shine a further light” on the British Asian Trust’s child protection fund, which she was appointed to by King Charles in 2020. Lionel Richie was the first ambassador of the Prince’s Trust Charity and has dubbed the concert a “once-in-a-lifetime” event and an “honour and celebration”.

Katy Perry will perform at the King Charles III Coronation concert in May.

It is understood Robbie Williams won’t perform alongside his former Take That band members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The band haven’t performed together in four years, and said they “couldn’t wait to be back on stage” having been promised a live band, orchestra and military drummers.

It is understood that Robbie Williams won’t join his former Take That bandmates Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald.

A light show with drone displays, projections, illuminations and lasers is billed to be one of the highlights of the evening. The concert will also see nods to the four nations of the UK, with community choirs and singing groups combining to form the 300-strong Coronation Choir.