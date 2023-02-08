The unveiling of the new royal stamp design is a key milestone in the early days of King Charles’ reign ahead of the coronation in May. The King’s image will feature on both first and second class stamps.

As is tradition, the King faces to the left, but there is one key difference to the image used by Queen Elizabeth II. In the image, King Charles is not wearing a crown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The stamps feature the same image used by the Royal Mint to make coins. It is the first time the likeness of King Charles will be used on stamps since the death of his mother in September.

The King requested Royal Mail keep the stamp consistent with that of Queen Elizabeth’s. People interested in getting their hands on the new stamps can register their interest on the Royal Mail website , but they won’t be available straight away.

Most Popular

Four colour designs of the stamp will be available, in plum purple, holly green, marine turquoise and dark pine green

King Charles stamp: When will they be available?

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Charles has requested existing supplies of stamps featuring images of the late Queen go out of stock before his own are used. Due to this, the new stamps are set to go on sale on April 4.

A range of collectibles with all four new King Charles III stamps including a Presentation Pack and First Day Cover will be available to pre-order from 3 March.

Will I still be able to use old stamps?

Advertisement

Advertisement