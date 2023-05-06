People using BBC iPlayer have reported issues using the service this morning. Downdetector, a website which monitors and reports outages on a number of online services, has said it has received a number of reports from people trying to stream TV on BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer is currently streaming King Charles’ coronation this morning. People have taken to Twitter to say they are having issues with the sound.

One person contacted the BBC Twitter account to tell them to “get the sound sorted.” Another person said: “So far the BBC iPlayer UDHD broadcast of #Coronation has crashed twice. Not a great start @BBCiPlayer.”

BBC iPlayer viewers have reported issued with the streaming service while watching the King’s coronation broadcast

