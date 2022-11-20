It seems Harry Styles is top of the bill for Leeds Festival 2023 after a line-up poster was leaked. There has yet to be an official announcement for the line-up, but fans are desperate to hear who will perform at Bramham Park next year.

As always,he three-day event will take place across the August bank holiday weekend from Friday, August 25, to Sunday, August 27. Melvin Benn, the managing director of Festival Republic who oversees this and its sister festival in Reading, confirmed earlier this year that three of the six 2023 headliners have already been secured.

Speaking to the NME , he said: “Three are booked and one is pretty close to finishing. There’s the current usual back and forth about how many pounds or dollars they should get and that sort of stuff. In theory, we’ve nearly got four done but we’re not quite done with the fourth.”

The poster suggests megastar Harry Styles will be headlining and will be joined by a star-studded line-up of other performers. The poster includes the likes of Dua Lipa, Haim, Muse, Alt-J, The Weekend, Florence and The Machine, and many more.

Unfortunately, it’s unlikely this line-up is accurate, as fan-made ‘leaked’ posters have become a regular occurrence online, and this latest in a long-line of them does resemble more of a wishlist rather than the real deal.

So, how can you get tickets to one of the biggest UK festivals? Here’s everything you need to know.

When do Leeds festival tickets go on sale 2023?

Tickets went on sale on August 31, 2022, just after the festival ended for this year. Tickets are still available via Ticketmaster with prices for a weekend ticket going for £259 per ticket.

Who has headlined Leeds Festival in the past?

The 2022 headliners included the iconic Arctic Monkeys, signalling their return to music, as well as American rapper Cardi B. Let’s take a look at just a few of the acts who have previously taken centre stage as festival headliners:

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Blur

Pixies

Foo Fighters

Iron Maiden

Beastie Boys

Oasis

Eminem

Metallica

Rage Against the Machine

Jay-Z

50 Cent

Dizzee Rascal

The Streets

