Potts Partnership Ltd is recalling popular Lidl product Potts’ Truffle Mayonnaise due to Listeria monocytogenes being found in the product. The affected batch is specifically the Truffle Mayonnaise, 230g, batch code: 18823 with a best before date of July 2024.

Listeria can have severe effects on pregnant women, over 65’s vulnerable people with weak immune systems. Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: “The presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product listed above. Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis. Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.”

Most Popular

Lidl has asked customers who have brought the product to return it to the nearest store where a full refund will be given. Point of sale notices will be displayed in retail stores where this product is sold.

Lidl has announced it is considering two South Shields locations as part of its latest expansion