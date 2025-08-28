Love is Blind series 1 star Benaiah sat down for a chat with NationalWorld and gave his predictions on which of the series 2 couples he thinks will still be together today - and the one wedding day decision he wished was different.

Benaiah Grunewald Brydie knows exactly how the Love is Blind UK series 2 newlyweds will be feeling right now as two years ago he was in their shoes.

He married his wife Nicole Stevens just weeks after they met each other in the famous Love is Blind pods during series 1 of the UK version. Just days after their first pod date - where they could hear each other but not see each other - they met in person and Benaiah got down on one knee and popped the question.

Weeks later, they walked down the aisle on their wedding day and decided to get married and spend the rest of their lives together. They may have only known each other for a matter of weeks when they said ‘I do’, but Benaiah and Nicole have proved that love really is blind as on September 27 they will celebrate their two year wedding anniversary. (Love is Blind series 1 aired last August on Netflix, but was actually filmed throughout August and September 2023 as the show is filmed around a year ahead of airing).

Now, a whole new batch of UK singles have gone through the Love is Blind experience, and fans have just watched as three new couples got married; Sarover and Kal, Megan and Kieran and Ashleigh and Billy. But, following the pattern of series 1, although viewers have just watched these couples tie the knot it was actually last September when they said their marriage vows.

Ahead of the all-important reunion episode, which airs on Netflix this Sunday (August 31), Benaiah has spoken to NationalWorld to reveal who he thinks will still be happily married today . . . and who might not be.

“On the whole, I think I’ve got a pretty good read on people; who would be there for genuine reasons, who aren’t there for genuine reasons. Knowing how it all works I do feel like I’ve got a bit of insight. You could see some telltale signs of whether they’ll make it or not,” he began.

He then continued to comment on the couples individually. “Looking at the episode, I think Kieran and Megan seem pretty solid, they seem pretty set. There weren’t too many issues throughout the season there.

“I know Billy was on the fence on his wedding day . . . I’m not sure how those two will get on (referring to Billy and his wife Ashleigh). Obviously you hope that all three couples stay together but there are obviously more issues there to navigate.

“Kal and Sarover seem okay as well. My question mark is probably around Billy and Ashleigh. I could be completely wrong.”

When asked what his reaction was to Bardha saying ‘I do not’ at the altar on her wedding day to Jed - something which left viewers in shock - Benaiah said he was “gutted”.

“I’d been pretty vocal about the fact I really like those two. I think those two (Jed and Bardha) are really sweet and very genuine and down to earth. I hoped that they would get married because I want them to succeed as a couple,” he said, adding that of all the couples from this series he wanted them to get married the most.

But, despite being a part of the very close Netflix Love is Blind family and recently attending press events to promote the series, Benaiah didn’t have any insight into where the couple are now. “I don’t know what happens after their wedding day,” he said. “Hopefully they stay together but I’m not sure.”

For the couples who have stayed together, whether they got married or not, the reality star shared some relationship advice. The advice, which had been given to him by a work colleague who had been married for 40 years is this: “Every relationship will have seasons. You’ll have your good months, the summer months, you’ll have the cold months, the bad months, the winter months . . . Never make long term decisions in the bad months.”

He also added that hurdles in any relationship and marriage are “inevitable”. “I hope they can get to that first hurdle, overcome it and realise that the better months, the summer months, are ahead.”

In terms of dealing with the public scrutiny that the couples will find themselves under now, he urged the couples to try to switch off from it as much as possible and not take too much of it to heart. “Detach and [know] that what [people] see of your story is a snippet. . . Know that it will all die down in a few months,” he added.

For Benaiah, the advice must have worked as he is looking forward to his two year wedding anniversary with Nicole. He shared with NationalWorld that he has planned a surprise trip for his wife to mark their milestone, but obviously didn’t give us the details to avoid any spoilers for Nicole.

* Love is Blind UK series 2 is available to watch now on Netflix. The reunion episode will air on Sunday (August 31) at 9pm.