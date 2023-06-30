The daughter of former Premier League footballer Dennis Wise is reportedly set to enter the Love Island villa. Amber, a 19-year-old student, is set to enter as a Casa Amor bombshell, which was teased on Thursday night (June 29).

She will follow in the footsteps of a number of Love Island contestants who also have famous parents. In 2022, Ronan Keating’s son was a Casa Amor bombshell, and Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, almost won the show the same year, losing out in the final.

Sources claim Amber has the ‘full support’ of her father, but won’t take any nonsense from the boys when she enters the villa. Wise was part of the Wimbledon ‘crazy gang’ but is perhaps best known for his long stint as a Chelsea player.

Casa Amor is set to return to screens this weekend, with fans convinced recently dumped islander Molly Marsh could return after reportedly flying back to Spain just days before Casa begins.

A source told a national newspaper: “Amber will really stand out from the crowd on Love Island and jumped at the chance to take part. She is very low key and laid back but won’t be taking any nonsense.