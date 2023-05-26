Love Island star Dani Dyer has given birth to twin daughters, she announced on Thursday (May 25). The 26-year-old took to Instagram to reveal to fans her little girls were born on Monday (May 22).

Dyer, who is the daughter of British TV icon Danny Dyer, previously revealed she was expecting two baby girls with West Ham United and England footballer Jarrod Bowen, who she has been with for around two years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier in the year, Bowen celebrated the fact he was going to be a dad by sticking the ball under his shirt, mimicking a baby bump as he scored two goals in a match, a celebration performed by many footballers who are soon to be fathers.

Dyer is already mum to Santiago, who she shares with her ex, Sammy Kimmence. She dated Kimmence prior to her 2018 Love Island win and rekindled the romance following her split from Jack Fincham.

Most Popular

Her and Kimmence split once and for all as he was jailed for three and a half years in 2021 for defrauding two pensioners out of more than £34,000, before she found love again with her footballer beau.

Advertisement

Advertisement