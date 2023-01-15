James Bond star Olivia Hawkins is gearing up to appear as a contestant on this year’s Love Island - and says she’s ready to “find the love of her life”. The 27-year-old has also said she won’t be “name-dropping” in the villa despite working with Hollywood heavyweights such as Daniel Craig and Jason Statham.

The new season of the popular ITV2 series is almost upon us, with Maya Jama set to take the wheel as new host after Laura Whitmore departed the dating show. Olivia, from Brighton, is one of 10 contestants who will be jetting off to South Africa to take part, bringing sunshine to viewers during the cold month of January.

Olivia is no stranger to the camera, having featured in the most recent Bond film no time to die. She told the Metro ahead of the Love Island launch show: “Obviously, that’s one of my pinch me moments. That was amazing to work on that.”

Her credentials also include working on an Acorn TV series called Queens of Mystery as a “trophy wife” and as a body double for actors Emma Watson and Michelle Keegan. She added: “I’ve been around some amazing people, and they’re all very lovely and normal.

“[But] I won’t be name-dropping. Obviously, I’ll let them know what my career is. But I don’t think I’ll be dropping any names.”

Asked what her hopes were for her time on Love Island, Olivia said she had “never been in a relationship” but felt like she was ready to settle down and “hopefully” find the love of her life. She said she had been single for such a long time “out of choice” and had had commitment issues in the past, but “it’s mainly just the wrong boy, wrong time.”

