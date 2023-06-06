Music fans will be well accustomed to singing about this house ‘in the middle of the street’

Graham McPherson, better known as ‘Suggs’ from popular ska and pop group Madness, has put his lavish London home up for sale for £1.5m. The four-bedroom property in Islington famously inspired the 80s hit ‘Our House’.

Those who grew up in the 70s and 80s will be well accustomed to singing about that house ‘in the middle of the street’ but now the public has an incredible opportunity to purchase a part of music history.

The stunning Victorian house is located opposite Tuffnel Park and sits on the pretty tree-lined street of Bardolph Road. Suggs, 62, has decorated the house with subtle Madness memorabilia such as a chart certification and a framed poster, and it’s difficult to ignore the saxophone picture hanging in the colourful lounge.

The property - listed by estate agents Keatons - boasts many original features and comprises a stunning kitchen/diner and a large double reception leading to its own private patio garden. Elsewhere lies a separate study, four well-proportioned double bedrooms, a shower room and main bathroom with a roll-top bath.

The famous property is a short and convenient walk from Tufnell Park underground station and Upper Holloway overground. It is also within walking distance of a primary and secondary school.

Earlier this year, Madness announced it will be embarking on a huge UK tour this autumn. The six-piece band will kick off their 13-date tour in Autumn, starting in Aberdeen in November and concluding the run with a show in Birmingham.

