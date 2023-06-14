News you can trust since 1861
Man arrested following manhunt after 27-year-old woman stabbed to death in north West London

An ‘urgent appeal’ was launched after a 27-year-old woman died following a stabbing in north west London

By Daniel Mcneil
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:44 BST- 1 min read

A man wanted in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old woman in London has been arrested after a manhunt. Police wanted to trace Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais after the 27 year-old victim  was fatally stabbed at an address in north west London on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene just before 10am on Tuesday (June 13). A second woman, aged 28 was also treated at hospital after being stabbed at the scene but the injuries she sustained are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police confirmed that De Morais was arrested in Harrow, north west London, at around 6pm on Tuesday. Two people who were arrested prior to the Brazilian national also remain in custody.

Prior to his arrest, the police said: “Keven Antonio Lourenco De Morais, 23, who is from Wembley, is wanted for questioning in relation to the murder. Anyone who sees De Morais or who knows where he is should dial 999.”

    On Tuesday evening,  Brent Police released an update, saying:  “We previously published an appeal to locate a 23-year-old man following the murder of a woman in #Wembley earlier today. He was arrested in #Harrow at around 18:00hrs today and has been taken into custody. Thank you for the RTs.”

