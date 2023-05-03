A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder after a stabbing near a Cornwall nightclub led to the death of 32-year-old Michael Allen. The incident in Victoria Square on Castle Canyke Road in Bodmin saw seven other people suffering stab wounds while Mr. Allen died at the scene.

Police were called to the scene at 3.15am on Sunday (April 30) after reports of a serious altercation involving one man with a knife and several people with suspected stab wounds near the Eclipse nightclub. Seven people were taken to the hospital, of which six have now been dismissed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Bodmin man, Jake Hill, has now been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent. Hill is due to appear before Truro Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday May 3, according to Devon and Cornwall Police.

The police have asked the public for any dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage that may help with the ongoing investigation. Detective Inspector Ilona Rosson said: “If you have any information relating to this murder and have yet to have spoken with the police, please come forward immediately. The information you have, no matter how small you may feel it could be, could be vital to our investigation."

Most Popular

Police has charged a 24-year-old with murder after Michael Allen was stabbed to death outside a Cornwall nightclub.

Advertisement

Advertisement