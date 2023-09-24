Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Manchester United player Marcus Rashford was involved in a car collision with another vehicle on Saturday night (23 September), following the team’s win away at Burnley.

The England forward was on his way home after arriving at Carrington, the club’s training base.

No ambulance was required after Rashford was involved in a collision with another vehicle and Sky News reports he walked away unhurt.

According to The Sun newspaper, Rashford had just left Carrington in his £700,000 Rolls Royce when the collision happened.

Following the collision, pictures and footage were posted online showing the damage to his Rolls Royce.

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash after United win over Burnley. (Photo: Getty Images)

According to the Mirorr, Rashford’s teammate Fernandes was nearby and checked on his teammate as onlookers watched on.

Police were called to the scene and breathalysed both drivers as a routine measure and no further action was taken.

Rashford posted on Instagram today (Sunday 24 September) to say he is "alright" and "thanks for the messages", while celebrating United’s 1-0 win over Burnley.

He will hope to be involved in United’s match against Crystal Palace on Tuesday (26 September) which will kick off at 8pm.

Speaking to BBC sport after his team’s triump on Saturday, Ten Hag told BBC Sport: “It was clear. Of course we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was must-win.

