Marston’s has become the latest pub chain to put a number of its sites up for sale in a fresh blow to the industry. The group, which runs more than 1,400 pubs across the UK, has put 61 of its “non-core” venues on the market following a review of its estate.

The pubs are being marketed by Christie & Co under the name “Project Aramis” and are a mix of leased, tenanted, retail and managed pubs. They are all available to purchase individually, in small groups or in one package.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move may come as a surprise,as in a trading update in January Marston’s said sales had risen 12.9% across the festive period compared to 2022. It added that the firm was aiming to reach £1bn in sales and reduce its debt below £1bn.

It comes after JD Wetherspoon announced it was looking to sell around 45 pubs at the end of last year, with group chairman Tim Martin warning pubs were struggling to attract customers back after they had become accustomed to buying cheaper supermarket booze during lockdown.

Most Popular

Stonegate, the UK’s biggest pub company, are also looking to offload sites after reportedly putting around 1,000 venues on the market in January for a reported £800m.

Noel Moffitt, senior director of corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co , said: "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market. This portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marston’s Brewery has put put 61 pubs up for sale in fresh blow to the industry.

Full list of Marston’s Brewery pubs at risk after going up for sale