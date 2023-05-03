May the fourth is officially here, and fans across the galaxy are gearing up to celebrate their favourite space opera franchise. Whether it’s rewatching their favourite film or taking on their friends in a lightsaber battle, millions are expected to join in the fun.

If you’re the ultimate fan desperate for new stories and adventures this Star Wars Day, RT Book Reviews have you covered with their breakdown of ten comics that fans must read.

While the movies are undoubtedly the core of the Star Wars universe, the franchise’s ever-expanding four-colour universe has had a significant impact on George Lucas’ creation. As fans prepare to dive into the latest adventures set in a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars comics have helped to shape and define the mythology of that galaxy far, far away.

RT Book Reviews founder Anna Davis has compiled a list of the ten must-read Star Wars comics that no SW fanatic should miss, saying: "It’s impossible to deny the impact that the Star Wars comics have had on the overall mythology of the franchise," says Davis. "From exploring the backstories of beloved characters to introducing new ones, these comics have added an extra layer of depth and richness to the Star Wars universe that fans can’t get enough of."

Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the franchise, there’s sure to be a story that will capture your imagination and leave you wanting more. So, without further ado, here are the top ten Star Wars comics that every fan should read.

10 comic books to read this May 4th

Star Wars is a space opera film series created by George Lucas that quickly exploded into a pop culture phenomenon.