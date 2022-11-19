McDonald’s releases new menu item just in time for the World Cup

Ahead of the World Cup kicking off on Sunday, McDonald’s UK has announced a new menu item for fans to enjoy throughout the tournament. The McDelivery Chicken Combo includes 10 of the fast food chain’s Chicken Selects and 20 Chicken McNuggets, plus four selects dips and four standard dips.

The mammoth snack serves four people and is available from Sunday (November 20) for delivery only on the McDonald’s app . You can snap up a McDelivery Chicken Combo for £15.99 in the UK and €21 in Ireland.

Football fans could also be in with the chance of landing themselves a limited edition McDelivery bag when they order via the McDonald’s app . Created in collaboration with Manchester City and England midfield ace Phil Foden and football presenter Laura Woods, the two bag designs celebrate their personal World Cup memories.

The first round of the limited edition bag designs drop this Monday (November 21) in selected restaurants for football fans to win.

To ensure more families can enjoy a meal and the match together this winter, McDonald’s said it would fund the redistribution of over one million meals to people across the country who need it most. In addition, McDonald’s will donate 100 Reward Points for every single order made via the McDonald’s app on Wales and England football match days between November 19 and December 19 2022. This equates to the redistribution of two meals for every five orders made through the app.

McDonald’s has launched the new McDelivery Chicken Combo just in time for the World Cup.