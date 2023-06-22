M&Co has relaunched its website after announcing plans to return to the highstreet earlier this month. The news comes after AK Retail Holdings brought the retailer out of administration with the aim of opening 50 new stores over the next two years.

M&Co was bought by the owner of Yours Clothing after M&Co fell into administration last year and closed 170 shops, making dozens of staff redundant. And last month, the new owner of M&Co said it plans to relaunch its website, which has now gone live after buying the fashion brand out of administration

In a statement the business said: “The website has undergone a comprehensive transformation, reinvigorating its online presence to meet the evolving needs and expectations of its valued customers.

The website shows the first look at the value retailer’s expanded womenswear collections which include both petite and plus sizes.

M&Co in Bexhill