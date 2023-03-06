The BBC has commissioned a brand new drama detailing the remarkable true-story behind one of the world’s first medical trials for the drug that became Viagra. Described as ‘poignant’ and ‘beautiful’, the feature-length drama follows an ordinary group of men set on reclaiming their sex lives - and nothing will stand in their way.

Meurig, Colin, Tommy, Pete and Eddie are all placed on a trial for an unknown drug thought to cure impotence. Each individual is hiding the trial from their loved ones and is relying on the blue pill to lead them toward the light.

Writer Matthew Barry said: “Who knew that one of the first Viagra trials in the world took place in 1994... in Swansea! I’m beyond delighted to be working with Nicola, Russell, and the entire team to bring this extraordinary tale to the screen.

“People hear the word impotence, and they wait for the punchline,” he added. “But this story is about so much more. And with an incredible Welsh cast, led by Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach, I can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, says: “Men Up is a little-known chapter of our history, beautifully told across 90 minutes of poignant, funny, and life-affirming television. It’s no surprise that Matthew’s charming and intelligent script has attracted such a strong ensemble of acting talent, and I cannot wait to see them bring his words to life.”

