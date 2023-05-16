Michael J Fox has shut down the idea of a Back to the Future reboot, stating that he doesn’t think anyone could do a better job. Fox rose to fame in the Back to the Future movies as teen time traveller Marty McFly.

And now Fox, who retired from acting in 2021, has admitted he doesn’t think a reboot of the famous franchise would be a good idea in a new interview.

Speaking to Variety, he said: "I don’t think it needs rebooting because are you going to clarify something? You’re going to find a better way to tell the story? I doubt it. I’m not fanatical. Do what you want. It’s your movie. I got paid already."

Back to the Future proved very popular when the first movie was released in 1985. Since then, two more films were released in 1989 and 1990. It is still widely enjoyed today, and there is a Back to the Future musical on stage in the West End.

The first film was a massive success in particular, earning more than $380 million at the box office worldwide. Despite that mammoth figure, the third and final film was the highest- grossing of the franchise.

It worked out well for all involved that there were only three Back to the Future films, as Fox admitted that he wasn’t sure if he could have starred in a fourth due to his Parkinson’s Disease, which he went public with in 1998.

