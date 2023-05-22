Morrisons has made a major change to its loyalty scheme having brought back its popular Morrisons More card from today (May 22). To help customers save more money, Morrisons has brought back its More Points and More Card Fivers - which gives customers £5 to spend for every 5,000 points they earn after scrapping it in 2021.

Drivers will also be able to earn five points for every litre of fuel bought in a Morrisons petrol filling station. Alongside the points scheme, Morrisons will be offering More members lower price costs on some products, following in the footsteps of Tesco Clubcard , Sainsbury’s Nectar Prices and Co-op .

Rachel Eyre, chief customer and marketing officer at Morrisons, said: “Customers have been telling us how much they have missed the Morrisons Fivers and so we’ve brought them back as part of a radical overhaul of the Morrisons loyalty scheme.

“The new More Card - which replaces the My Morrisons scheme - will enable customers to earn points on selected purchases, including fuel, and redeem those points for fivers off their shopping.

“The card will also give customers access to exclusive More Card prices with market-leading discounts on customers’ favourites.”

The new More Card, which can be used as a physical card or app, has been trialled in a number of stores over the last few weeks and feedback from customers has been extremely positive. Customers will be able to earn points on selected products and counters in store and online as well as earning five points for every litre of fuel purchased in a Morrisons petrol filling station.

Points available this week include:

100 More Points for every five pack of doughnuts (89p)

500 More Points for every £5 spent at the pizza counter

600 More Points for every £6 spent in a Morrisons café

100 More Points for every British BBQ meat pack from the butcher’s counter.

Once a customer has saved 5,000 points, they will receive a Morrisons Fiver which can be redeemed on a future shop, in store or online. More Card customers can also benefit from personalised offers and surprise gifts such as flowers on Mothers Day or Halloween treats, as well as ‘basket bonus’ which will be randomly allocated to some customers to give them money off a shop or a treat in store.

In addition to the launch of the scheme, Morrisons has announced its new campaign “More Reasons To Shop at Morrisons”. The campaign will focus on offering customers quality products at affordable prices - and include deals on big brands and Morrisons own Market Street counters.

This week, customers can pick up a 20-piece British BBQ meat pack for £9.99, enjoy two breakfasts for £10 in a Morrisons café or buy six bottles of wine and save 25%.

Eyre said: “Customers tell us there are so many distinctive and motivating reasons to choose Morrisons, such as helpful tips from our expert butchers and fishmongers, our commitment to British meat and produce or fan-favourite freshly baked doughnuts, and so despite not being used for a long time, “More Reasons” still really resonates. We’ve brought it back in a major new campaign which celebrates customers’ real reasons for choosing Morrisons, in a funny and relatable way. And yes - even the iconic jingle is back!”

The new card is launching after Morrison’s announced last week it will be making changes to its online delivery fees when customers shop through Amazon Prime. The changes include increasing the minimum order amount and click and collect fee.

How to sign up to Morrisons More scheme

If you are already a Morrisons loyalty card member you do not need to do anything. Continue scanning your Morrisons More Card in store and if you have an older version of the card, it will still work.

If you use the My Morrisons to scan your card update to the new Morrisons More app via the App or Play store.

