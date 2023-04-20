News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
3 hours ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
3 hours ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
5 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
5 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money

Most viewed homes on Zoopla 2023: From an upside-down house to a flat with VIP views over football ground

April’s most popular homes in Britain, according to Zoopla

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:45 BST

The most viewed homes in Britain, listed on Zoopla, have been revealed, with one spectacular property offering VIP views over a football ground. The list features a mix of affordable and dream properties for sale across the UK.

The collection of homes are featured in Zoopla’s monthly list of popular homes. Taking the top spot is a chain-free flat which provides a full view of Leyton Orient F.C’s football ground.

The most expensive property on the list is a £1,000,000 London apartment with a view to die for whereas real estate fanatics are marvelling over a four-bedroom detached house in Wales, which has been listed for a bargain £190,000.

Zoopla’s list also features a rare 16-bedroom country pile in Scotland with an octagonal dining and a stunning property in South-Wales, part of award-winning development.

You can find all these popular properties via the Zoopla website.

Two-bed apartment with views of Leyton Orient FC, Leyton, £350,000

1. Two-bed apartment with views of Leyton Orient FC, Leyton, £350,000

Two-bed apartment with views of Leyton Orient FC, Leyton, £350,000

Photo Sales
Sixteen-bed country pile, Cupar, Scotland, £810,000

2. Sixteen-bed country pile, Cupar, Scotland, £810,000

Sixteen-bed country pile, Cupar, Scotland, £810,000

Photo Sales
Four-bed detached house, Carmathan, Wales, £190,000

3. Four-bed detached house, Carmathan, Wales, £190,000

Four-bed detached house, Carmathan, Wales, £190,000

Photo Sales
Six-bed detached house, Mansfield, £465,000

4. Six-bed detached house, Mansfield, £465,000

Six-bed detached house, Mansfield, £465,000

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PropertyZooplaBritainPropertiesSaleLondonWalesLeyton Orient