M&S Easter dine-in meal deal for 2023 - full menu listed

M&S shoppers Easter meal is sorted with the supermarket’s £20 dine-in roast deal.

By Amber Peake
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

If you don’t want to worry about your Easter roast this weekend, Marks & Spencer has you covered. The supermarket has released a dine-in feast that you and your family can enjoy this Easter without too much effort - or peeling vegetables.

While many up and down the country are no doubt planning to have a sit-down meal with family this Easter weekend, you don’t have to stress about what you’re going to eat. Those wanting to have a more laidback celebration can opt to have a dine-in family meal on Marks & Spencer.

The retailer’s Easter deal, which serves four, includes one main dish as well as three sides. There are a total of seven mains and eight side dishes to choose from, including both meat and vegetarian options, all for £20.

Whether you want a classic lamb roast for your Easter feast or want to have chicken or beef instead, the M&S dine-in deal has something for all, including vegetarians, with its roast butternut squash, carrot and spinach pie.

    We break down Marks & Spencers’ 2023 Easter dine-in deal, including what mains and sides are on offer.

    2023 Marks & Spencer Easter Family dine-in meal 

    Main dishes

    • Middle Eastern style boneless slow-cooked lamb shoulder
    • Bone in slow-cooked lamb shoulder 
    • Beef rump with roast beef and herb butter 
    • Outdoor-bred British pork rib roast
    • Full on Flavour British roast chicken
    • Salmon joint stuffed with leeks and cheese
    • Roast butternut squash, carrot and spinach pie 

    Side dishes 

    • Stuffing pigs in blankets 
    • Roasted emperor carrots and red onion
    • Beef dripping roast potatoes
    • Carrots, purple sprouting broccoli and fine beans
    • Beef dripping Yorkshire puddings 
    • Cheesy green vegetable bake
    • Crispy smashed roast potatoes with salsa verde 
    • Spring greens, cavolo nero & peas
