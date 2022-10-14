News you can trust since 1861

National Television Awards Winners: Full list of results including Emmerdale, Martin Lewis and This Morning

Heartstopper walks away empty handed while Ant & Dec win 21’st consecutive NTA award.

By Will Millar
2 hours ago - 1 min read




The National Television Awards returned on Thursday, October 13 at London OVO Arena, Wembley to celebrate the very best of the box.

The starry event - which has aired for two-decades - celebrates the heights of British television. This year, actor and comedian Joel Dommett returned to host for a second time.

Unlike other award shows, the NTA allows the general public to decide the fate of nominees.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, Emmerdale won in the Serial Drama category while Ant & Dec scooped yet another award but were not present due to illness.

    Here’s a full list of the winners and nominees from the National Television Awards 2022.

    Full list of National Television Awards results

    Netflix sensation Heartstopper and its cast walk away empty

    NEW DRAMA

    TALENT SHOW

    AUTHORED DOCUMENTARY

    RETURNING DRAMA

    TV PRESENTER

    • Alison Hammond (Good Morning Britain, ITV)
    • Ant & Dec (various, ITV) Winner
    • Bradley Walsh (The Chase, ITV)
    • Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show, BBC One)
    Ant & Dec win their 21st consecutive NTA award but were absent due to illness

    FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

    DRAMA PERFORMANCE

    THE BRUCE FORSYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

    • Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
    • I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV) Winner
    • Taskmaster (Channel 4)
    • The Graham Norton Show (BBC One)

    SERIAL DRAMA

    • Coronation Street (ITV)
    • EastEnders (BBC One)
    • Emmerdale (ITV) Winner 
    • Neighbours (Channel 5)

    TV EXPERT NEW CATEGORY

    • Jay Blades (The Repair Shop, BBC One)
    • Kaleb Cooper (Clarkson’s Farm, Amazon Prime Video)
    • Martin Lewis (The Martin Lewis Money Show, BBC One) Winner
    • Sir David Attenborough (various, BBC One)

    SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

    • Gillian Wright as Jean Slater (EastEnders, BBC One)
    • Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle (Emmerdale, ITV) Winner
    • Paige Sandhu as Meena Jutla (Emmerdale, ITV)
    • Rose Ayling-Ellis as Frankie Lewis (EastEnders, BBC One)

    QUIZ GAME SHOW

    • Beat the Chasers (ITV) Winner 
    • In for a Penny (ITV)
    • Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel (BBC One)
    • The 1% Club (ITV)

    RISING STAR

    • Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma (Bridgerton, Netflix)
    • Joe Locke as Charlie Spring (Heartstopper, Netflix)
    • Kit Connor as Nick Nelson (Heartstopper, Netflix)
    • Paddy Bever as Max Turner (Coronation Street, ITV) Winner 

    DAYTIME

    • Loose Women (ITV)
    • The Chase (ITV)
    • The Repair Shop (BBC One)
    • This Morning (ITV) Winner

    COMEDY

    • After Life (Netflix) Winner
    • Derry Girls (Channel 4)
    • Not Going Out (BBC One)
    • Sex Education (Netflix)

    TALENT SHOW JUDGE

    • Anton Du Beke (Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One) Winner
    • David Walliams (Britain’s Got Talent, ITV)
    • Mo Gilligan (The Masked Singer, ITV)
    • RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, BBC Three)
