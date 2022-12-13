NationalWorld launches dedicated channel- here’s how to watch our original videos
Here is how you can look at all of the vidoe content under one roof
The new dedicated NationalWorld TV video channel has launched
Here at NationalWorld, we have a wide variety of original videos which are created on a daily basis by a hard working team. To help you to have access to all of this content in one place, we’ve launched a dedicated video channel.
On each of our websites, you will now find an icon in the top right hand corner of your screen. By clicking this ‘NationalWorldTV’ button, you’ll then have our huge range of videos at your fingertips.
Whether it’s a quick explainer on how to save money on your energy bills, our regular Football Talk panel show or an interview with a Netflix star, you can find it all on NationalWorld TV, where you can sit back and enjoy the content as if you’re watching TV, with its autoplay functionality.
As well as the explainers and video shows, we’ll also be using it as another home for our podcasts, like The Reset Room and Uncovered, with special filmed episodes.
Our editors will also showcase must-watch video content from around the world, from important breaking news to mind-blowing or amusing footage.
You can easily share the videos with friends using the social icons under each video. And you can access the channel from any site in our portfolio by clicking the NationalWorld TV button in the top right hand corner of the homepage.
You can also access NationalWorld TV on mobile, but there’s also a special feature. if you’re watching videos on your computer or laptop, where you can now bring the video out as a mini moveable window that stays in view even if you’re on other browser windows (just click on the two squares icon next to the shares symbol on the video).