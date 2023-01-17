Figures released by the Office of National Statistics have revealed that around 467,000 working days were lost to strike action in November 2022. This is the highest number of strike days lost in a month since 2011.

The huge number of strike dates in November also confirmed a 30 year high number of days lost to strike action in the year as a whole. No year since 1990 has lost more days to strike action than 2022.

The ONS also said that in the period June to November 2022 there were 1,628,000 days lost to strike action. This was as a result of strike action taken by many areas of the UK workforce including railway workers and nurses.

The coming year looks to be more of the same across the country as more unions have announced or are set to announce action this year. Members of the National Education Union (NEU) yesterday (January 16) voted in favour of strike action.

Members in England and Wales will strike in February and March. Below are the dates proposed by the NEU