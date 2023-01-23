Halifax has announced a fresh wave of branch closures across the UK. This brings the total number of branches set to close to 82.

On the bank’s list of branches outlined for closure are those located on Tottenham Court Road and High Holborn in London. Several branches in Birmingham and Manchester are also set to close.

To provide further support for the closure, Halifax provides documents which outline the reasons behind why the branch will close. These are linked to each branch on the list of closures.

On the list of 82 bank branches, several have already closed whilst many others are set to close. For example, the Abingdon branch closed in 2022 whilst the Aldershot branch is set to shut on April 26, 2023.

For further details on each branch and to find out more about the full list of banks that have closed or will close, visit the Halifax website .

Full list of banks on Halifax closure list

Abingdon - 8 High Street, Abingdon, Oxon, OX14 5DZ

Aldershot - 24 Union Street, Aldershot, Hampshire, GU11 1DA

Bangor- 243-245 High Street, Bangor, Gwynedd, LL57 1PA

Beaconsfield- 1 The Highway, Beaconsfield, HP9 1RL

Beccles- 5 Market Street, Beccles, Suffolk, NR34 9AW

Belfast Shaftesbury- 10-11 Shaftesbury Square, Belfast, BT2 7DG

Bideford- 71A High Street, Bideford, EX39 2AA

Birmingham Colmore- 26-28 Colmore Row, Birmingham, B3 2QE

Bletchley - 47 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes,MK2 2ZW

Bristol Whiteladies- 54 Whiteladies Road, Clifton, Bristol, BS8 2NS

Chertsey - 118 Guildford Street, Chertsey, KT16 9AH

Chesham- 26 High Street, Chesham, HP5 1EP

Cheshunt- 1-2 Newnham Parade, College Road, Cheshunt EN8 9NU

Chesterfield Central Pavement- 6 Central Pavement, Chesterfield, S40 1PQ

Chester-le-Street- 579 Barlow Moor Road, Chorlton-cum-Hardy, Manchester, M21 8AE

Christchurch- 9-10 Saxon Square Christchurch, BH23 1QA

Coalville- 62 New Broadway, Coalville, LE67 3XB

Coleraine- 24 The Diamond, Coleraine, BT52 1DP

Consett- 62 Middle Street, Consett, DH8 5QE

Crouch End- 6 Broadway Parade, Crouch End, London, N8 9DH

Devizes- 5 Maryport Street, Devizes, SN10 1AH

Doncaster Market Place- 54-55 Market Place, Doncaster, DN1 1NS

Dorchester- 6 South Street, Dorchester, DT1 1AZ

Halifax are set to close dozens of branches (Photo: Adobe stock)

Dorking- 217 High Street, Dorking, RH4 1RU

Dover- 17 Biggin Street, Dover, CT16 1BH

Dunstable- 36-36A High Street North, Dunstable, Bedfordshire LU6 1LA

East Grinstead- 27 London Road, East Grinstead RH19 1AF

Falmouth- 8 Killigrew Street, Falmouth, TR11 3PG

Fenchurch- 50 Fenchurch Street, London, EC3M 3JY

Finchley Central- 57 Ballards Lane, Finchley, London N3 1XQ

Fleet- 130 Fleet Road, Fleet, GU51 4BE

Golders Green- 4-6 North End Road, Golders Green, London, NW11 7PL

Grays- 48-50 High Street, Grays, Essex RM17 6NA

Halifax Commercial Street- Permanent Buildings, Commercial Street, Halifax HX1 1BH

Harpenden- 34 High Street Harpenden AL5 2SX

Hinckley- 14 Market Place, Hinckley, LE10 1NT

Hoddesdon High Street- 106 High Street, Hoddesdon, EN11 8HD

Kenilworth- 50 The Square, Kenilworth, CV8 1EB

Leeds King Edward Street- 18 King Edward Street, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS1 6BT

Leeds The Headrow- The Headrow, 36 The Headrow, Leeds

Lewes- 13 High Street, Lewes, BN7 2LL

London High Holborn- Unit 3, Mid City Place, High Holborn, London WC1V 6EA

London Tottenham Court Road- 110-113 Tottenham Court Road, London W1T 5AF

Maldon- 52a High Street, Maldon, Essex, CM9 5UJ

Manchester Cross Street- 1 Cross Street, Manchester, M2 1HX

Manchester Trafford- 7 Peel Avenue, Trafford Centre, Manchester, M17 8BN

Margate- 56-58 High Street, Margate, Kent, CT9 1DQ

Market Harborough- 41 The Square, Market Harborough, LE16 7PA

Mitcham- 8 Majestic Way, Mitcham, CR4 2JS

Morriston- 108A Woodfield Street, Morriston, Swansea, SA6 8AS

Newry- Unit 53A, Buttercrane Shopping Centre, Newry, BT35 8HJ

Norbury- 1513 London Road, Norbury, London, SW16 4AE

Penge- 135 High Street, Penge, SE20 7DS

Pinner- 32 Bridge Street, Pinner, HA5 3JF

Plaistow West Ham- 517-519 Barking Road, Plaistow, London, E13 8PT

Portsmouth North End- 91 London Road, North End, Portsmouth, PO2 0BN

Potters Bar- 112 Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, EN6 1AE

Purley- 1 Purley Parade, High Street, Purley, CR8 2AB

Putney- 171-173 Putney High Street, London, SW15 1TE

Rawtenstall- 11 Bank Street, Rawtenstall, BB4 6QS

Redruth- 20 Fore Street, Redruth, Cornwall, TR15 2BD

Retford- 6 Market Place, Retford, DN22 6HB

Ripon- 37 Market Place, Ripon, HG4 1DG

Rugeley- 29 Market Square, Rugeley, WS15 2BW

Ruislip- 61 High Street, Ruislip, HA4 7BD

Sevenoaks- 100-102 High Street, Sevenoaks, TN13 1LU

Sheerness- 71 High Street, Sheerness, Kent, ME12 1NE

Stowmarket- 44 Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, IP14 1AD

St Neots- 38 High Street, St Neots, Cambridgeshire, PE19 1BJ

Stroud- 12 Kendrick Street, Stroud, GL5 1AA

Tewkesbury- 9 High Street, Tewkesbury, GL20 5AL

Tiverton- 15 Market Walk, Tiverton, EX16 6BL

Totton- 22 Commercial Road, Totton, SO40 3BY

Upminister- 8 Station Road, Upminster, RM14 2UB

Walton Vale- 78-80 Walton Vale, Liverpool, L9 2BU

Warminster- 4 Market Place, Warminster, BA12 9AP

Whitchurch- 6 Green End, Whitchurch, SY13 1AA

Whitley Bay- 22-24 Park View, Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear, NE26 2TH

Windsor- 26 Peascod Street, Windsor, SL4 1DU

Wokingham- 6 Market Place, Wokingham, RG40 1AL

Worcester Park- 138 Central Road, Worcester Park, KT4 8HH

