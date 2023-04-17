Police officer charged with raping woman while on duty
The allegations against the officer were made in September 2020 and have been under investigation since
A police officer has been charged with the rape of a woman while on duty. Devon and Cornwall Police has said that Sergeant David Stansbury, from Illminster in Somerset, is charged with three counts of raping a woman in Plymouth in 2009.
Officers also said that the allegations have been under investigation since they were reported to the force over two-and-half years ago in September 2020. The officer served with Devon and Cornwall Police between 2009 and 2011.
Sgt Stansbury is currently a serving officer with Hertfordshire police and has been suspended. The 42-year-old will appear at Plymouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday, April 19.
The force said anyone with information that may assist the investigation could come forward anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers are an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up and stop crime – 100% anonymously.