Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a search for a young girl who is believed to be missing in the Hele area of Torquay. The girl, who is thought to be around six years old, was last seen in the late morning on Wednesday (April 5).

Local police officers were called to the village at around 11am on Wednesday after the girl, who was by herself, reportedly knocked on the door of a house in the area.

After knocking, the girl is believed to have stated she was "lost" before fleeing the property. She was later spotted running in the direction of a nearby Farm Foods in the town also around 11am.

The second sighting nearby Farm Foods was the last time the girl was seen in the area. At the time, she was said to not be “in distress or upset."

She has been described to be white with a skinny build and blonde hair. CCTV of the child shows her to have been wearing a black coat with her hair tied up in two pigtails.

Those who think they recognise the girl or have any further information that could assist the police’s search can call 999 and reference the ‘log 227 of 5 April’.

As part of the search, local police have been carrying out door to door enquiries within the Hale area in the hope of identifying the girl and gathering more information about her possible whereabouts.