The Pride of Britain Awards returns to ITV tonight with a whole host of inspirational winners across the UK. The annual award show - which has taken place since 1999 - celebrates courageous unsung heroes and brings national attention to extraordinary stories from everyday folk.

The show is hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo and first aired on ITV in 2000.

Potential winners are nominated by the public and are chosen from all ages and walks of life.

Last year celebrated a number of winners including Max Woosey, who spent over 500 nights sleeping in a tent and raising £640,000 for his local hospice. Among 2021’s special recognitions list was Rob Allen, who set up the football club Sands United, in order to provide a community for men who have lost babies and young children.

The event was filmed earlier this week and attended by a cast of celebrities including Peter Andre, Molly Mae-Hague, Lionesses captain Leah Willamson and many more. Here’s how you can watch the inspiring award show on TV and the full list of the winners.

How to watch Pride of Britain Awards 2022

This year’s Pride of Britain Awards ceremony will be broadcast on ITV at 8pm on Thursday, October 27. If you miss the awards show, you can catch-up on the ITV HUB website.

Full list of Pride of Britain Awards 2022 winners

Outstanding Bravery - David Groves and Alex Harvey

Sailors David Groves, 32, from Somerset, and Alex Harvey, 28, from Hull have been awarded for their selfless display of bravery, after leading a mission to save 27 men from a burning cargo ship. The ordeal happened 150 miles off the French coast.

Lifetime Achievement - Jill Allen

Jill Allen lost her sight on her wedding day after developing glaucoma. Since then, she has tirelessly campaigned for blind or partially sighted people, even receiving an OBE for dedicated charity work in 2011.

Jill said: “I want to sit back and relax, but there is still so much to campaign for. The rights of blind people are continuing not to be considered, so I will keep working to fight that.”

Child of Courage - Elizabeth Soffe

Eight-year-old Elizabeth Soffe sustained life-changing third-degree burns after almost dying from a cot fire. 70 operations later, Elizabeth decided to run a mile a day for 26 days, and raised an incredible £202,000 for the medics who helped Elizabeth battle her way from a coma and intensive care.

Mum, Sinead, said: “We’re always envisaging something that might be difficult for her, and she’ll totally prove us wrong every single time. “She’s amazing, she wows us every day and the fact she wants to help others is just so her. This award means the world to her - and us.”

Special Recognition - 3 Dads Walking

A group of dads - who met through the suicide prevention charity Papyrus after tragically losing their daughters - decided to do a sponsored walk from Cumria to Norfolk. Andy Airey, 61, Mike Palmer, 57, and Tim Owen, 52 completed the 237 mile journey to raise awareness for suicide in young people. The three dads raised an impressive £880,000.

Teenager of Courage - Lucy Montgomery

Lucy Montgomery, 15, of Northern Ireland saved an eight-year-old boy and her father Graham from drowning as the pair were swept away while paddleboarding in the Charente River in France.

Graham said: “I have no doubt that Lucy’s quick and decisive actions that afternoon prevented injury and perhaps worse to a frightened child and prevented me from drowning.”

TSB Community Hero - Michelle Donnelly

Michelle Donnelly set up the Hackney Community Food hub in 2020 and has since recruited a team of 100 volunteers and served more than 100,000 people. Donnelly balances it with full-time work and stores the supplies in her own home.

This Morning Emergency Services Award - PC James Willetts and PC Leon Mittoo

PC James Willetts and PC Leon Mittoo sustained serious knife wounds to the back, body, and head after protecting a West Bromwich shopping centre against two individuals who held a knife.

Despite bleeding from their wounds, both officers detained the men, who both went on to receive 26 years in prison.

GMB Young Fundraiser of the Year - Tobias Weller

Tobias Weller is a 11-year-old schoolboy from Sheffield who has autism and cerebral palsy. Despite this, Weller has completed two marathons, an Iron Man and a sponsored walk to raise more than £158,000 for numerous good causes.

He said: “I like pushing myself as hard as I can and enjoying myself at the same time so completing challenges lets me do this.”

Prince’s Trust Young Achiever of the Year - Alex Anderson

Alex Anderson, 22, was diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome and became one of the first people with the condition to join the Royal Air Force. Prior to the RAF entry rule change, Anderson joined the RAF cadets and volunteered over 1,000 hours to help veterans, the elderly and young people across Gwent.

