News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Primark expands click and collect service to 32 more UK stores - list of locations

Primark customers will be able to order items online and collect them instore

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 24th Jul 2023, 16:21 BST- 4 min read

Primark has expanded its click and collect service to more UK stores to allow shoppers to get hold of their bargain products more easily. The high street fashion retailer has introduced the service to 32 more stores across the UK.

Primark first launched the click and collect service in 25 stores in the north of England and Wales in November last year. The service allows customers to buy items online before picking them up from a store to minimise the time spent browsing in the store.

Customers using click and collect can shop around 1,500 items across baby, kids and nursery products and toys, with hundreds of products exclusive to Click + Collect. This includes kids’ essentials such as multipacks of bestselling products, as well as new items from Primark’s brand partners and larger nursery decor and toys.

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “It’s a really exciting moment for us as we take our Click + Collect trial to the next level and bring it to 32 of our stores in and around London. This means the service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience Click + Collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.

Most Popular

    “The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further.”

    The stores offering the service range from Hackney to Hammersmith and Staines to Westfield Stratford and vary from multi-storey flagships on either end of Oxford Street, destination stores in Bluewater, Lakeside and Westfield White City, and smaller high street locations like Tooting and Woolwich. As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to products normally only found in larger flagship stores.

    Primark has lowered the minimum Click + Collect order to £5 in January at two stores in Sheffield.Primark has lowered the minimum Click + Collect order to £5 in January at two stores in Sheffield.
    Primark has lowered the minimum Click + Collect order to £5 in January at two stores in Sheffield.

    After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Click + Collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order from the dedicated Click + Collect desk, enabling them to skip potential in-store queues.

    Customers who don’t live or work near one of the 57 trial Click + Collect stores can still visit the Primark website to browse current ranges and check availability of their favourite products using the stock-checker before heading into their local store.

    Primark Click & Collect - list of locations

    Full list of Primark stores getting click and collect

    Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF

    Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ

    Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1HE

    Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX

    Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX

    Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE

    Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY

    East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ

    Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY

    Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ

    Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT

    Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL

    Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE

    Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ

    Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ

    Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP

    London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU

    London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA

    Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL

    Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY

    Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ

    Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB

    Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL

    Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX

    Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA

    Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN

    Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF

    Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA

    Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7BS

    White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF

    Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ

    Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ

    Primark stores already offering click and collect

    Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA

    Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG

    Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY

    Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA

    Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE

    Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB

    Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND

    Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX

    Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HA

    Huddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR

    Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF

    Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY

    Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX

    Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA

    Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS

    Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB

    Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ

    Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER

    Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA

    Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE

    Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT

    Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL

    Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB

    Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP

    Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY

    Related topics:PrimarkNorthWalesEnglandRetailersBusiness