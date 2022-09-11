Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has left Balmoral.

It is the first time the late monarch’s coffin, which is made of oak, has been seen in public since she passed away on Thursday September 8, 2022.

The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, leaving Balmoral as it begins its journey to Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday September 11, 2022. (Photo: PA)

It will take approximately six hours for the funeral cortege to reach Edinburgh.

Ballater in Aberdeenshire was the first place in the United Kingdom to see the coffin as it made its way through the village shortly before 10.30am.

Hundreds of people lined the main route through the village with some throwing white roses onto the road as the coffin passed by.

King Charles III was officially proclaimed as the new king at two ceremonies in London on Saturday.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place in Westminster Abbey in London on Monday September 19, 2022.