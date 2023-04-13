The Rulers and Grafters of Rise and Fall have been battling it out over the last few weeks in a bid to win a cash prize of up to £100,000. Keen viewers of the show will soon see which contestant has won The Traitors spin-off series as a mix of Rulers and Grafters remain.

The game show sees contestants split into two groups. The Rulers stay in a luxurious penthouse suite and their only responsibility is to keep the Grafters in line and vote for fellow Rulers to be eliminated before the Grafters rise to the level of Rulers.

Throughout the show, Grafters have lived and worked in the basement to add money to the prize fund. In previous episodes, Rulers chose two Grafters to rise to the penthouse and voted for a Ruler to be eliminated from the show.

In the semi-final, which aired on April 12, viewers saw Matt return to the penthouse as a Ruler alongside the other six rulers. It was later revealed Connor, Sam and Rachel missed out on the prize fund due to not making it up to the luxury suite.

However, the remaining Grafters would need to carry out one last work shift alongside returning cast members who lost their Ruler power throughout the series. As the episode came to an end, the Rulers came together to decide which leader should face the chop ahead of the final.

But when will the final air and who could go on to win the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Rise and Fall finale air date

The Rise and Fall finale will air tonight (April 13) at 10pm. The episode will be available to watch live on Channel 4 and on catch up via All4.

Who are the remaining contestants?

It was revealed in the semi-final all cast members throughout the series would return for the final episode. PR researcher Joas was the only cast member to not return to the basement after he was kicked out of the show last week following an argument with Sophie where he appeared to throw water over his fellow Grafter.

The cast of Rise and Fall

The remaining contestants on the show include:

Rulers

Matt

Moses

Rossi

Eddie

Sydney

Ramona

Grafters

Connor

Rachel

Sam

Sophie

Jack

Joanna

Jeff

Cheryl

James

Marina

Rishika

Prince

As Isaak lost his power in the semi-final, he will join the other Grafters in the basement for the final episode.

Who could win Rise and Fall 2023?

As the remaining Rulers are the only ones who can battle it out for the prize fund, it is between Ramona, Matt, Moses, Rossi, Sydney and Eddy on who could win the show. Ramona and Matt have both returned to the penthouse in recent episodes, which could mean they could go on to win the show as they have regained their power.

However, fans of Rise and Fall have taken to Twitter to voice who they think should win the prize money. One viewer said: “Matt has been amazing from the start. He is my winner regardless of what happens.”