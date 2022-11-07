Rishi Sunak runs off stage and is rushed out of room by aides at COP27 in Egypt
One of Mr. Sunak’s aides could be seen whispering into his ear while he was on stage - the prime minister left the room soon after.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rushed off the stage at an event at COP27 in Egypt.
Mr. Sunak was on stage with other world leaders for a climate change event when his aides interrupted him. It has not been confirmed what information Mr. Sunak received from his aides.
It is being reported that two minutes before he fled the stage, an aide spoke to Mr. Sunak who subsequently left the stage and Mr. Sunak remained seated. However, a short while later, another aide approached Mr. Sunak and it was then that the prime minister ran off the stage and out one of the exits at the rear of the hall.
This is a breaking news story - updates to follow.