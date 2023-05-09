The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, made an appearance at a scout hut in Slough for the Big Help Out event on Monday (May 8). She was joined by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

During the event the members of the royal family were all seen getting involved with the fun. The event was Prince Louis’ first official engagement, and was seen tucking into some marshmallows s’mores by a campfire along with other event guests.

Kate was seen helping the five year old pop the marshmallow between the two biscuits and build a s’more. As she instructed the youngster to put his leftover stick on the campfire she let slip his secret nickname.

In a video taken from the event, the Princess of Wales can be heard saying: “Pop that on the fire Lou–bugs!”. The video was shared across social media, and royal fans were quick to gush over the nickname the royal mum gave to her youngest.

One Instagram user wrote: “this is absolutely adorable!!!!”, while another wrote: “Lou-bugs ..??? That is so sweet!!!!!”. Another fan commented:“Lou-bugs is so cute.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Slough to help out at the hut. Prince Louis was seen getting involved with helping as he was seen sitting on Prince William’s lap helping him drive a gigantic digger which was used to dump soil into a heap.

Louis was also spotted filling a wheelbarrow with builders sand and putting a handprint on the wall. His sister, Princess Charlotte, was spotted painting and his elder brother Prince George was working hard drilling holes into a piece of wood.