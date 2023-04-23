After a night in which history was made, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds along with Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Rob McElhenney, had some celebrating to do. Yesterday (April 23) the first step of the pair’s plan to get Wrexham to the Premier League came to fruition as the club were promoted to League 2.

The promotion led to celebrations all over Wrexham, with fellow Hollywood and Marvel star Paul Rudd joining Reynolds and McElhenney celebrating the achievement. The morning after the night before, Ryan Reynolds reacted to the celebrations on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “Everything I own smells like champagne, beer and grass. I’m still somewhere between giggling and sobbing. This town and this sport is one of the most romantic things on earth. Thank you, @Wrexham_AFC.”

Most Popular

Tweeting a picture of the celebrations, Rob McElhenney added “I have no words other than THANK YOU.”

Before the promotion game, which saw Wrexham beat Boreham Wood 3-1, movie star Paul Rudd was spotted in a Wrexham pub drinking and chatting with fans. The journey of Ryan Reyonds and Rob McElhenny buying Wrexham has been followed on a Disney+ documentary series, ‘Welcome to Wrexham.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds is aiming to take Wrexham back into the Football League. (Getty Images)